Drivers should inspect cars now to help prevent a holiday breakdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (AAA) — Nearly 3.1 million Georgians are preparing to gas-up their vehicles to hit the holiday road. Unfortunately, thousands of them will face car trouble along the way.

AAA expects to rescue more than 853,000 stranded motorists across the country between December 21 – January 1. The three most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

“Tires are among the most important and easiest things drivers can check themselves,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Check both the tread and tire pressure. Driving on under-inflated tires is the #1 cause for tire blow-outs, but there are many other things that can go wrong on the road. Consider getting a professional inspection before your trip. A trusted mechanic can check your tires, battery, brakes, belts and hoses in hopes of helping you avoid spending the holidays on the roadside.”

Even if drivers do not have time to see a mechanic, there are a variety of things they can look for, to lower the odds of a holiday breakdown.

Check the Following:

Tire pressure and tread – Inspect all four tires and the spare (if you have one). Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges. Check the tire tread by inserting a quarter upside down between the tread. If you can still see the top of George Washington’s head, you need new tires. Check tire pressure before driving. Inflate to the manufacturer’s specifications, which are normally outlined on a sticker in the driver door jam.

Plan ahead for vehicle service

Be sure to plan ahead, as auto repair facilities are likely to be busy ahead of the holiday travel period. Drivers can visit aaa.com/autorepair to find a trusted local repair facility that has been inspected and certified by AAA. AAA members receive auto repair discounts, an extended 24-month/24,000-mile parts and labor warranty, and assistance in resolving repair-related issues.

The holidays can be a stressful time; AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head, and focus on reaching their destination safely. AAA offers these tips to help prevent road rage: