DPH awaiting confirmation on positive COVID-19 test for Georgia patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is waiting for positive testing for COVID-19 in a patient from Floyd County.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed initial test results for this patient. The Georgia Department of Public Health has requested expedited processing for an official determination,” said Governor Kemp. “To prevent the spread of incomplete or inaccurate information, we encourage Georgians to rely on guidance from the CDC, the DPH, and my office. We will continue to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and ensure the health and safety of families across our state.” DPH Officials

DPH is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed. Anyone exposed will be contacted by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for symptoms affiliated with the Coronavirus.

LATEST NEWS STORIES