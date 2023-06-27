SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA is launching its free Tow to Go service to help keep impaired drivers off of the roads this Fourth of July.

Tow to Go will be operating in Georgia from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Whether you’re an AAA member or not, you can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

AAA will provide a tow truck to transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

Some important guidelines to keep in mind:

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Tow to Go operates on most major holidays. The program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road over the past two decades, AAA says.

Tow to Go is also available in Colorado (Denver), Florida, Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend), Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina (Charlotte) North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.