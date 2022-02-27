(STACKER) – Each state in America boasts its own culture, history, and natural beauty. To represent such diversity, people from these states have chosen their own set of symbols and customs.

Specific flags, songs, mottos, flowers, and even fruits commemorate the uniqueness of individual states. Some of these symbols border on the bizarre: Texas, for example, has made the Dutch oven its official state cooking pot. Other symbols are more universal, like state birds.

Many people remember learning about their states’ history back in elementary school. But can you still remember your state bird? How about your state flower? To test your state knowledge, Stacker compiled a list of symbols in Georgia.

1 / 14Public Domain Picture

Clue: Georgia state fish

Clue (freshwater): Despite its name, this fish is actually an elongated sunfish. Also known as lineside bass, green trout, and black bass, they’re predators that prowl the state’s vegetation-rich freshwater.

Clue (coldwater game fish): This fish is easily spotted by a white line tracing the front of its bottom fin, and is the only native fish of its kind in the Southeast.

Clue (saltwater): Nicknames for this game fish include spot tail bass, channel bass, and puppy drum. They’re found throughout the coastal Atlantic Ocean and in brackish waterways at inlets and bays.

2 / 14U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Michael Kensinger; Geeklikepi // Wikimedia Commons; Flickr; Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Georgia state fish

Answers: Largemouth bass (freshwater), Southern Appalachian brook trout (coldwater game fish), red drum (saltwater game fish)

3 / 14Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Clue: Georgia state mammal

Georgia has two official mammals. One is the popular white-tailed deer. The other is a marine mammal that can grow up to 52 feet long on a diet of incredibly tiny crustaceans that they filter out of the ocean waters. They have characteristic patches of whitish rough skin on their heads that can be used to tell individuals apart.

4 / 14wildestanimal // Shutterstock

Answer: Georgia state mammal

– State mammals: White-tailed deer, right whale

5 / 14Pixabay

Clue: Georgia state song

Georgia native Ray Charles is arguably one of the greatest rhythm and blues musicians of all time. In 1979, the state’s governor signed a bill making one of his most celebrated numbers the official state song of Georgia. Although Charles made the song famous, it actually has a history dating back to 1930, the same year Ray Charles was born.

6 / 14Maurice Seymour // Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Georgia state song

– Answer: “Georgia on My Mind”

7 / 14f11photo // Shutterstock

Clue: Georgia state insect

State insect: This species is found around the globe, making it the most important agricultural pollinator in the world. It is known for its complex communication methods, including through pheromones.

State butterfly: This insect can be seen between the spring and fall, found in areas with deciduous forests. These habitats include forests, rivers, roadsides, gardens, and urban parks.

8 / 14Habib M’henni // Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Georgia state insect

– State insect: European honey bee (Apis mellifera)

– State butterfly: Eastern tiger swallowtail (Papilio glaucus)

9 / 14Pixabay

Clue: Georgia state tree

A large, fast-growing tree, Georgia’s state tree grows in sandy soils, along stream banks, and along city streets from southeastern Virginia to southern Florida. This tree was historically considered a symbol of strength because early Americans used it for shipbuilding; their short height and low-hanging branches make this tree’s lumber perfect for the curved sections of ships’ hulls.

10 / 14Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Georgia state tree

Answer: Southern live oak (Quercus virginiana)

11 / 14Creative Commons

Clue: Georgia state bird

This bird may be dull in color, but it makes up for that in size. On average, they’re nearly a foot long.

12 / 14Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Georgia state bird

Answer: Brown thrasher

13 / 14Picmin // Shutterstock

Clue: Georgia state flower

This flower was widely distributed by the Cherokee indigenous tribe, the flower being waxy white with a golden center. Blooming in early spring, this flower is surrounded by green leaves and has plenty of thorns. This flower has a rich aroma and has been used for medicinal purposes for millions of years.

14 / 14Ron Blanton // Shutterstock

Answer: Georgia state flower

Answer: Cherokee rose