Dewayne Johnson buys 9 mil dollar home in Georgia

(CNN) – Do you smell what ‘The Rock” is cooking?

Some folks in one Atlanta neighborhood might be able to pretty soon.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought a 46-acre estate for more than $9 million dollars in Powder Springs, Georgia– which is just outside of Atlanta.

His new sprawling pad is about 15 thousand square feet — with 8 bedrooms and a pool.

There’s also a 12-stall barn, riding area, and a farmhouse that dates back to 1867.

So why Powder Springs?

Well, “The Rock” is a bit of a softy it seems — he says he likes small Georgia towns like the one his 88-year-old aunt lives in down in Jones County.