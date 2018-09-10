Dem. candidate for Georgia Governor unveils healthcare plan

ATLANTA (WJBF) - A recent poll identified healthcare as one of the top three issues Georgians care most about in the governors race.

Surrounded by doctors at Grady Hospital, Stacey Abrams presented a detailed plan for healthcare access for Georgians, specifically talking about those who work 1, 2, 3 jobs but can’t afford insurance — and she cited an unlikely ally in Medicaid expansion — Mike Pence.

First, Medicaid expansion to reclaim the $8 million dollars per day that Georgia taxpayers have already paid in but can’t get back unless expansion is approved — this would help working families who can’t afford insurance and also help hospitals in rural Georgia stay open. It’s a move Vice President Mike Pence made as Governor of Indiana.

Abrams says she will also look at a federal waiver to try to stabilize and bring down Georgia premiums, which have risen 50 percent.

Another key part of the plan — maternal and infant healthcare, because Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States.

What does she say is wrong with opponents plan that Georgians should just buy insurance in the free market?

"There’s nothing wrong with that picture except it’s naive and willfully ignorant to imply that the people who would have access through Medicaid expansion are not hard working Georgians. Let’s put it in dollar terms — if you work and make $16 thousand dollars a year in Georgia, you’re too wealthy to access Medicaid but too poor to afford insurance. What I’m talking about is helping the thousands of Georgia working families who are working hard and just want to be able to buy health insurance."

Medicaid expansion would allow around 500,000 more Georgians to buy health insurance. 75 percent of Georgians, including 57 percent of Republicans, support Medicaid expansion.