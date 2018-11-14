Delta jet fuel tax break made official by state lawmakers

ATLANTA (WJBF) - Georgia state lawmakers are back in Atlanta for a 5-day legislative session called by Governor Deal.

State representatives and state senators gathered at the capitol to discuss two specific items, one of which was making official the jet fuel tax break that Governor Deal extended by Executive Order in July.

That order stopped the collection of the jet fuel sales tax, a move that saves Delta, for example, as much as $40 million dollars per year.

Legislators say the effects of that tax break don't just help the company -- they help Georgians.

"We recognize Delta as being one of our largest employers, one of our largest industries. As Delta goes, so does the entire Southeast. We want to help Georgia, we want to help Delta," said Senator Lester Jackson of Chatham County.

Also on the agenda, allocating $270 million dollars in relief funding to the areas of Georgia hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.