GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The manner of death of a Georgia man who fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville Saturday is being ruled as accidental.

Nestled in the center of downtown Greenville, the paths going in and out of Falls Park rarely are without footsteps.

But Saturday night, brought the far opposite of the typical, peaceful ambience on Liberty Bridge.

“We were sitting on the rock taking pictures and we just heard someone yelling and I look and I see him hit the water,” said Kennedy Johnson who witnessed the accident.

Kennedy Johnson was there when police say, a man they’ve identified as Ryan Johnston, 24, fell off, landing on top of partially water-covered rocks.

The fall was caught on some nearby surveillance footage. That is being investigating by authorities.

“It does show he was on the bridge and leaned over and ended up flipping over,” said Jennifer Cason, the Senior Deputy Coroner with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Jennifer Cason with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told 7NEWS, Johnston was visiting from Georgia and spending time with friends downtown before that deadly fall.

The Greenville Police Department incident report states the death was accidental and that the victim had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.