Dashcam video of the high-speed chase and crash was provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant.

Mingle led the deputy from Pulaski Road to Candler County and struck the bridge as he approached the county line. Deputies dove into the water, freed Mingle from his car and begin to administer aid.

However, Mingle was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.

BCSO asked the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the incident and it remains ongoing.