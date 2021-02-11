David Estes named Acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Georgia

(WJBF) – David Howard Estes has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Georgia.

Estes previously served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney prior to the departure February 9 of then-U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

David Estes, a native of Scottsboro, AL, received an Associates in Business and his Regular Army commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Marion Military Institute (87) and a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Auburn University (89), and in 1993 received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. From 1987 to 1994 he served as a Field Artillery Officer in the Alabama and Oklahoma Army National Guard, and after law school served on active duty with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for three years at Redstone Arsenal, AL, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

In 1997, Mr. Estes joined the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Violent Crimes Division, as a violent crime prosecutor. During this time, Mr. Estes rejoined the Alabama Army National Guard as a Judge Advocate. In 2002, David joined the United States Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama (Huntsville Branch Office) as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Mr. Estes assumed the duties of First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in January 2018.

In his military career, Mr. Estes deployed to Iraq from 2004-2005 with the 122nd Corps Support Group and served as the Deputy Staff Judge Advocate and Chief, Military Justice. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. In October 2013 he was promoted to Colonel and assumed the Staff Judge Advocate position for the 167th Theatre Sustainment Command. Col. Estes previously served as the very first Regional Defense Counsel for the Army National Guard. Mr. Estes recently retired from the Army after more than 34 years of military service. He was twice awarded the Legion of Merit Medal for his accomplishments.

Mr. Estes is married to Connie Estes and has four children: Garrett, Madison, Everett, and Gracie, and two step-children, Abby and Hamilton. The Estes’ are members of Christ Church Anglican in Savannah.