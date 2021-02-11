CVS to administer vaccines in twelve Georgia stores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In a press release from Governor Brian Kemp’s office Thursday, the Governor announced CVS is now open for vaccine appointments in Georgia.

As of Friday, February 12, 2021 CVS pharmacy will begin taking vaccination appointments in 12 Georgia stores including Augusta.

“Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine. With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations as possible. I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.

Chris Cox, Senior Vice President of CVS Pharmacy said, “One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner. Georgia’s decision to transfer vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure that these valuable doses will be put to the best use. We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and bring peace of mind to more citizens of Georgia.”

CVS locations are taking appointments now and will begin administering vaccines beginning Friday, February 12. You can register HERE or on the CVS Pharmacy app. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call (800) 746-7287 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins will NOT be accepted.

Appointments are available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart. You can also visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website for more information.