CSRA (WJBF) – Shelters are opening to house those in need during inclement weather brought by Hurricane Idalia.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope will offer shelter through the duration of today’s storm. They’re located at 1384 Greene Street in Augusta.

For those near Salley, South Carolina in need of shelter, city leaders are asking you call (803) 258-3485 to get the location and directions.

We will continue to monitor this list as/if more shelters open.