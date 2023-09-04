THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County man opened up about his heroic act in Atlanta over the weekend. He and his son pulled a stranger from a fiery car on the interstate.

“Some people call it heroic and I appreciate that. But, it’s doing what I’m supposed to be doing I think,” Antonio “Tony” Jackson told NewsChannel 6.

Not quite donning a cape, Antonio Jackson and his son Devin both found themselves in the right place at the right time to perform nothing short of a miracle.

“We went to Atlanta and went to the Georgia Tech game around 6 o’clock,” he said.

Jackson, who lives in Thomson, spent his birthday last Friday cheering on his beloved Georgia Tech football team. While the team lost to Louisville, he found another way to win when he and his family hit I-85 south looking for dinner and instead found a fiery crash.

“I said if it’s someone in the car, maybe I can give them a hand or something,” he said.

“This was a moment where you really didn’t have time to think, you just had to do,” his son Devin Jackson told us.

The father-son duo jumped out of their truck and began going towards the car on fire while they say others appeared to have given up. With Herculean strength, they opened the car door and rescued the driver, pulling the woman through a window.

“It was a lady screaming for help, knocking on the windows while the car was on fire and it exploded. I just looked at my son and I said it aint too late,” Antonio Jackson explained.

Devin added, “I had an adrenalin rush. I couldn’t really feel anything and the only thing I could think about is dude you bench press 400 pounds. Pull this lady out of the window.”

Both Jackson men credit God for their actions with Tony saying his parents taking him to church every Sunday in Sandersville instilled the desire in him to want to do right. They add first responders came and they helped get the stranger into an ambulance. Atlanta media reports she had non-life threatening injuries.

“Anything that you do, just make sure that it comes out with a constructive result,” Jackson said.

