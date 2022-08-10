(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Canva

#50. Morgan County

– Population: 18,832

– Born in Georgia: 14,607 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,756 (19.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (3.8%), South (10.2%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 347 (1.84% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Bacon County

– Population: 11,140

– Born in Georgia: 8,644 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,135 (19.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.5%), South (13.2%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 303 (2.72% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.47%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lamar County

– Population: 18,834

– Born in Georgia: 14,621 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,676 (19.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (3.2%), South (12.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 462 (2.45% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (2.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Calhoun County

– Population: 6,301

– Born in Georgia: 4,900 (77.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,101 (17.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (3.1%), South (10.1%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 288 (4.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (3.71%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#46. Heard County

– Population: 11,785

– Born in Georgia: 9,174 (77.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,306 (19.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (11.2%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 272 (2.31% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (1.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#45. Miller County

– Population: 5,725

– Born in Georgia: 4,460 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,211 (21.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.0%), South (14.6%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 25 (0.44% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.23%)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ware County

– Population: 35,745

– Born in Georgia: 27,858 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,183 (20.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (3.2%), South (12.4%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 520 (1.45% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Treutlen County

– Population: 6,787

– Born in Georgia: 5,295 (78.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,204 (17.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.9%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 247 (3.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.18%), Latin America (2.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

– Population: 27,455

– Born in Georgia: 21,427 (78.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,463 (19.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (10.7%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 436 (1.59% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hancock County

– Population: 8,500

– Born in Georgia: 6,664 (78.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,585 (18.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (5.6%), South (8.1%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 223 (2.62% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.42%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Telfair County

– Population: 15,871

– Born in Georgia: 12,460 (78.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,752 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (7.1%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,624 (10.23% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (9.65%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.05%)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Randolph County

– Population: 6,888

– Born in Georgia: 5,416 (78.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,425 (20.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (16.3%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 47 (0.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.49%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Butts County

– Population: 24,463

– Born in Georgia: 19,341 (79.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,130 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.0%), South (9.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 787 (3.22% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.56%), Latin America (1.91%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#37. Worth County

– Population: 20,346

– Born in Georgia: 16,132 (79.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,704 (18.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.8%), South (11.0%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 365 (1.79% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Schley County

– Population: 5,215

– Born in Georgia: 4,137 (79.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 990 (19.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.2%), South (14.1%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 51 (0.98% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.82%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jones County

– Population: 28,622

– Born in Georgia: 22,748 (79.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,474 (19.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.4%), South (11.5%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 316 (1.10% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.43%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Baker County

– Population: 3,090

– Born in Georgia: 2,458 (79.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 420 (13.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (10.0%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 140 (4.53% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (2.39%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#33. Mitchell County

– Population: 22,072

– Born in Georgia: 17,558 (79.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,682 (16.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.7%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 764 (3.46% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (2.92%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Baldwin County

– Population: 45,072

– Born in Georgia: 35,868 (79.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,771 (17.2% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (9.1%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,089 (2.42% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (1.01%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.01%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.04%)

Canva

#31. Screven County

– Population: 13,977

– Born in Georgia: 11,153 (79.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,614 (18.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (2.7%), South (11.3%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 196 (1.40% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.68%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.72%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dodge County

– Population: 20,725

– Born in Georgia: 16,563 (79.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,731 (18.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (2.1%), South (11.2%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 315 (1.52% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (1.29%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#29. Sumter County

– Population: 29,714

– Born in Georgia: 23,877 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,196 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (8.3%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,417 (4.77% of population)

— Africa (0.41%) , Asia (1.19%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Laurens County

– Population: 47,404

– Born in Georgia: 38,164 (80.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,014 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.9%), South (9.9%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 981 (2.07% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.89%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Upson County

– Population: 26,329

– Born in Georgia: 21,248 (80.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,119 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (8.3%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 646 (2.45% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (1.42%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.16%)

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Appling County

– Population: 18,428

– Born in Georgia: 14,889 (80.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,605 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (10.5%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 905 (4.91% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (4.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bleckley County

– Population: 12,870

– Born in Georgia: 10,448 (81.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,076 (16.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (2.3%), South (8.7%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 314 (2.44% of population)

— Africa (0.89%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clinch County

– Population: 6,648

– Born in Georgia: 5,398 (81.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,089 (16.4% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (2.9%), South (10.2%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 161 (2.42% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.99%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#23. Jasper County

– Population: 14,074

– Born in Georgia: 11,441 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,256 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.2%), South (8.5%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 310 (2.20% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (1.57%), North America (0.35%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wilcox County

– Population: 8,701

– Born in Georgia: 7,074 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,299 (14.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (2.8%), South (9.4%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 305 (3.51% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (2.88%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dooly County

– Population: 13,571

– Born in Georgia: 11,037 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,956 (14.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (2.0%), South (10.1%), West (0.2%)

– Born in another country: 559 (4.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (4.04%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Emanuel County

– Population: 22,525

– Born in Georgia: 18,368 (81.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,509 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.7%), South (9.2%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 517 (2.30% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.91%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Johnson County

– Population: 9,717

– Born in Georgia: 7,927 (81.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,692 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (3.2%), South (11.1%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 58 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Turner County

– Population: 7,920

– Born in Georgia: 6,497 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,038 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (2.1%), South (7.0%), West (0.2%)

– Born in another country: 343 (4.33% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.81%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Glascock County

– Population: 2,984

– Born in Georgia: 2,448 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 484 (16.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.2%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Talbot County

– Population: 6,245

– Born in Georgia: 5,130 (82.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 999 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.2%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 46 (0.74% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Macon County

– Population: 13,107

– Born in Georgia: 10,887 (83.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,043 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (3.7%), South (8.4%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 164 (1.25% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Terrell County

– Population: 8,654

– Born in Georgia: 7,212 (83.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,105 (12.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.4%), South (6.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 284 (3.28% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.36%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.02%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Irwin County

– Population: 9,379

– Born in Georgia: 7,835 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,402 (14.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.6%), South (9.4%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 133 (1.42% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#12. Wilkes County

– Population: 9,797

– Born in Georgia: 8,220 (83.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,206 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.3%), South (7.8%), West (0.2%)

– Born in another country: 291 (2.97% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.55%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jenkins County

– Population: 8,787

– Born in Georgia: 7,378 (84.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 989 (11.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (2.7%), South (6.9%), West (0.3%)

– Born in another country: 411 (4.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (3.36%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#10. Taliaferro County

– Population: 1,596

– Born in Georgia: 1,345 (84.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 194 (12.2% of population)

— Midwest (0.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.6%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 56 (3.51% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#9. Washington County

– Population: 20,316

– Born in Georgia: 17,128 (84.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,627 (12.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (2.4%), South (7.4%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 390 (1.92% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Meriwether County

– Population: 21,080

– Born in Georgia: 17,805 (84.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,017 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.3%), South (7.9%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 145 (0.69% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crisp County

– Population: 22,509

– Born in Georgia: 19,117 (84.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,936 (13.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (8.9%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 383 (1.70% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#6. Twiggs County

– Population: 8,195

– Born in Georgia: 7,012 (85.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 970 (11.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.8%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 181 (2.21% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Taylor County

– Population: 8,126

– Born in Georgia: 6,963 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 904 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.3%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 244 (3.00% of population)

— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (2.76%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

– Population: 15,489

– Born in Georgia: 13,281 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,842 (11.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (2.7%), South (5.8%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 349 (2.25% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.61%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wilkinson County

– Population: 8,945

– Born in Georgia: 7,834 (87.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 893 (10.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (6.1%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 202 (2.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#2. Warren County

– Population: 5,259

– Born in Georgia: 4,678 (89.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 514 (9.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (1.1%), South (5.9%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 50 (0.95% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wheeler County

– Population: 7,897

– Born in Georgia: 7,121 (90.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 719 (9.1% of population)

— Midwest (0.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (8.5%), West (0.1%)

– Born in another country: 56 (0.71% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.63%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

