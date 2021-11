Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

COVID-19 Response representative Hadja Bah administers a test to a child, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. When Marietta City Schools started the 2021-2022 school year, the Georgia district that serves 9,000 quickly had to quarantine about 10% of its students and staff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 16 had reached 764,440 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and — especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 15, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Towns County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,738 (1,774 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 681 (82 total deaths)

— 143.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.3% (1,722 fully vaccinated)

— 70.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#49. Peach County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (16 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,957 (4,120 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (106 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.4% (4,254 fully vaccinated)

— 68.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#48. Bryan County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (23 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,911 (6,305 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (72 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (13,484 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#47. Rockdale County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (54 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,651 (11,499 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (241 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.3% (17,520 fully vaccinated)

— 60.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#46. Cobb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (447 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,484 (110,102 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (1,404 total deaths)

— 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (301,893 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#45. Baldwin County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (27 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,959 (6,715 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (193 total deaths)

— 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.3% (6,869 fully vaccinated)

— 68.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#44. Henry County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (141 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,365 (38,385 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (509 total deaths)

— 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.9% (51,468 fully vaccinated)

— 55.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#43. Barrow County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (50 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,814 (14,828 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (199 total deaths)

— 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.1% (16,713 fully vaccinated)

— 58.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#42. Lowndes County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (70 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,192 (21,359 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (317 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (31,909 fully vaccinated)

— 44.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#41. Stewart County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,972 (1,521 total cases)

— 48.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.4% (1,282 fully vaccinated)

— 60.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#40. Bartow County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (66 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,082 (20,559 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (354 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.0% (18,275 fully vaccinated)

— 65.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#39. Atkinson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (1,578 total cases)

— 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (37 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.0% (1,470 fully vaccinated)

— 63.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#38. Banks County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (12 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,298 (2,750 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (64 total deaths)

— 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.6% (2,804 fully vaccinated)

— 70.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#37. Newton County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (74 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,694 (16,420 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (353 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.5% (20,651 fully vaccinated)

— 62.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#36. Ware County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (24 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,658 (7,382 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 694 (248 total deaths)

— 147.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (8,562 fully vaccinated)

— 50.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#35. Dade County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,477 (2,172 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (21 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.7% (3,504 fully vaccinated)

— 55.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#34. Polk County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (30 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,006 (8,525 total cases)

— 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (159 total deaths)

— 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.8% (6,734 fully vaccinated)

— 67.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#33. Oconee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (29 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,265 (5,746 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (81 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (11,293 fully vaccinated)

— 42.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#32. Oglethorpe County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (11 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,509 (2,214 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (43 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (4,146 fully vaccinated)

— 44.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#31. Putnam County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (16 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,680 (3,247 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (83 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.2% (3,131 fully vaccinated)

— 70.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#30. Catoosa County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (49 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,256 (9,634 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (114 total deaths)

— 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.1% (12,915 fully vaccinated)

— 60.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#29. Union County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (18 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,479 (3,549 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (129 total deaths)

— 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.6% (3,831 fully vaccinated)

— 68.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#28. Lamar County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,043 (3,442 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (95 total deaths)

— 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.7% (2,798 fully vaccinated)

— 69.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#27. Wheeler County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (6 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,463 (979 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (36 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 11.1% (869 fully vaccinated)

— 77.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#26. Lee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (23 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,791 (4,736 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (80 total deaths)

— 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (5,703 fully vaccinated)

— 61.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#25. Chattooga County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (19 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,520 (4,591 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (105 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.4% (3,808 fully vaccinated)

— 68.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#24. Jones County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (24 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,163 (3,495 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (94 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.0% (7,189 fully vaccinated)

— 48.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#23. Quitman County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,222 (258 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (4 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.2% (281 fully vaccinated)

— 75.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#22. Fannin County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (23 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,480 (3,792 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (108 total deaths)

— 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.5% (5,627 fully vaccinated)

— 55.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#21. Spalding County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (62 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,627 (10,424 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (316 total deaths)

— 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.1% (11,407 fully vaccinated)

— 65.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#20. Murray County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (38 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,922 (7,587 total cases)

— 22.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (140 total deaths)

— 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.6% (6,647 fully vaccinated)

— 66.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#19. Whitfield County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (103 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,791 (22,799 total cases)

— 40.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (343 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.0% (24,091 fully vaccinated)

— 52.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#18. Bibb County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (155 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,799 (25,729 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (640 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (38,533 fully vaccinated)

— 48.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#17. Wilkinson County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,897 (1,513 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (45 total deaths)

— 79.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.1% (2,071 fully vaccinated)

— 52.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#16. Hall County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (210 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,762 (38,357 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (655 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (61,991 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#15. Houston County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (169 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,992 (25,245 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (394 total deaths)

— 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (57,747 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#14. McDuffie County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (23 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,606 (3,539 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (76 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.4% (4,134 fully vaccinated)

— 60.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#13. Sumter County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (33 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,368 (4,242 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (136 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (11,634 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#12. Monroe County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (31 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,324 (4,226 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (149 total deaths)

— 92.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.1% (3,622 fully vaccinated)

— 73.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#11. Wilkes County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,997 (1,564 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (37 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.7% (1,830 fully vaccinated)

— 61.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#10. Walker County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (81 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,290 (11,364 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (153 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (16,976 fully vaccinated)

— 50.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#9. Pierce County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (23 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,034 (4,289 total cases)

— 42.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (104 total deaths)

— 90.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (4,891 fully vaccinated)

— 48.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#8. Butts County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (31 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,900 (4,713 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (123 total deaths)

— 76.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 14.7% (3,667 fully vaccinated)

— 69.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#7. Rabun County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (24 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,149 (2,596 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (68 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (4,688 fully vaccinated)

— 43.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#6. Webster County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,280 (268 total cases)

— 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (6 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.8% (515 fully vaccinated)

— 59.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#5. Camden County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (93 new cases, +166% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,662 (8,015 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (96 total deaths)

— 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (24,239 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#4. Pike County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (34 new cases, +386% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,214 (3,833 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (70 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.5% (2,943 fully vaccinated)

— 68.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#3. Miller County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (11 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,529 (1,231 total cases)

— 39.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (22 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.1% (1,320 fully vaccinated)

— 52.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#2. Schley County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,992 (683 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (7 total deaths)

— 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (998 fully vaccinated)

— 61.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

#1. Chattahoochee County, GA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (55 new cases, +511% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 54,809 (5,978 total cases)

— 253.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (20 total deaths)

— 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (38,602 fully vaccinated)

— 104.7% higher vaccination rate than Georgia