Convicted felon threatens to kill witness and federal judge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia gang member faces additional time in federal prison after making threats towards a witness and a federal judge following a sentencing on a weapons charge.

29-year-old Wilbert Stephens of Brunswick, Ga. pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Mailing Threatening Communications and Solicitation to Commit a Crime of Violence. His guilty plea could earn him up to 20 years in prison as well as substantial financial penalties and three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Estes said, “Less than a year ago, Wilbert Stephens was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a firearms charge related to a drug trafficking investigation, and rather than accept responsibility for his criminal behavior, he sought to retaliate against those who held him accountable. He’ll now learn that his actions will keep him behind bars for a very long time – and our community will be safer as a result.”

Stephens and 23 others were indicted in U.S. District Court in 2018 as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy. Stephens was sentenced in June 2020 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to Information charging him with Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

While in Glynn County Detention Center waiting for transfer to federal prison, Stephens reached out to a Gangster Disciples gang member to solicit retaliation against a witness, and he mailed a letter in which he threatened a federal judge.

“Stephens’ death threats against a witness and a judge show his complete lack of remorse for the crimes he was convicted of. If there is anything positive to come from his actions, it’s that he will stay in prison and off our community’s streets for a much, much longer time,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Stephens is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.