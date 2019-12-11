Confederate group sues Georgia city over rebel flag removal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A Confederate heritage group is suing a Georgia city over the removal of rebel flags and flagpoles from a historic cemetery where more than 500 Confederate soldiers are buried.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit Wednesday stating Columbus city leaders violated the organizations civil rights under the “monuments act” by removing Confederate flags from Linwood Cemetery.

Confederate flags were banned from city property by former Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. The group told city officials they would fly the rebel battle flag over the cemetery in October. City officials warned that crews would remove the flag and the flagpoles. The city has 60 days to respond.