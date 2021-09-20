COASTER CAM: Six Flags Over Georgia ride gets a makeover in time for Fright Fest

(WJBF) – After a 2020 hiatus, Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Over Georgia. They’re also celebrating the return of a classic ride…the Riddler Mindbender.

The rides return marks the completion of a multi year re-imagining of the Gotham City park section. The ride is also now boasting three new roller coaster trains and a sleek new look.

We sat down with Dedra Brown-Harvey, the marketing and PR Manager to see what the new ride was all about, and to see what people can expect from Fright Fest.

“Tell me what people can expect at Fright Fest this year.”

Dedra: “Fright Fest is back after a one-year hiatus. It is September 18th through October 31st. We have five brand new mazes. We have three shows…popular shows that are returning; six immersive scare zones, and disco train.”

“Now, I’m looking at the Mindbender here and it looks like it got a fresh coast of paint. Is there anything new on it?”

Dedra: “There is and that’s the one thing you will notice, for sure, is that bright green, fresh coast of paint. We have three new trains that increase guest capacity, new control system, and it’s just a really smooth ride.”

“So, for people who haven’t ridden the Mindbender before, what kind of stuff can they expect from this ride?”

Dedra: “Very smooth. One of the things about the MIndbender, over four decades ago it broke records, becoming the world’s first triple-loop roller coaster. So, one of the things it’s tried to maintain is that 42-inch height restriction, because thrill seekers that are just starting on roller coasters are able to come and check this ride out.”

“We are going up. Now, I’ve never ridden a ride with ghouls before. Should I be prepared for anything? Are they going to try and bite me?”

Dedra: “Are you ready?”

“I’m ready.”

From here we rode the ride and had a ton of fun.

Six Flags Over Georgia’s Fright Fest is running from now until October 31st, and for more info on times and ticket prices CLICK HERE