Christmas crystal: Man charged with mailing meth to inmate

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Officials in Georgia say a man sent some illegal holiday cheer to a woman in jail and ended up getting arrested himself.

News outlets report 40-year-old Timothy Lee Snow sent the woman a Christmas card filled with drugs. Bibb County sheriff’s officials say inmate Mary Beth Odum had told Snow over the phone how to send meth to her in jail.

Deputies intercepted a contraband-filled card filled with methamphetamine and Suboxone and began investigating.

They said Snow was found on January 9th with meth, Xanax and a revolver.

He faces multiple drug charges and a firearm charge. It’s unclear whether Snow has an attorney.