Chip Banks hospitalized in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former NFL star from Augusta is in an Atlanta hospital. Several outlets are reporting that Chip Banks is in serious condition after a shooting.

Atlanta police say it was part of a targeted attack that ended with one dead and two injured. Banks is now 60 years old. He graduated from Laney High School before playing at the University of South Carolina.

He was the third-overall pick in the 1982 draft and was named NFL defensive rookie of the year that season.

