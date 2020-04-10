Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center employee arrested for stealing personal protective equipment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Vinita Choudary, an employee with the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, was was arrested after stealing PPE from the hospital.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2020 around 9:30 P.M. Vinita Choudary took one box of surgical masks and six boxes of disposable gowns valued at $11.31.

She was was charged with a misdemeanor, Theft by Taking, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She took the items without consent and with the intention of depriving the owner of the items.

