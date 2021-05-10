Cause of death released for two men who died at Clarks Hill Lake

(WJBF) – The investigation continues into the deaths of two men on Clarks Hill Lake two weeks ago.

Investigators say Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk went into the water near the Cherokee boat ramp in Lincoln County on April 25th and never resurfaced.

Their bodies were found last week.

Crews found Wilson first, around 8 in the morning, during a surface search. He was floating in 35 feet of water within the search area at the lake near Cherokee Boat Ramp.

8 hours later, Game Wardens recovered Kirk’s body floating nearby.

Monday, the Lincoln County Coroner confirmed to NewsChannel 6 drowning is the official cause of death for both men.

Family members say Wilson and Kirk were loved by the community

A criminal investigation into the incident continues. So far, no charges have been filed.