TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) along with several other health agencies have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or ‘bird flu’ on a private farm located in Toombs County, Georgia.

This is the first confirmation of ‘bird flu’ in Georgia.

Avian influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply.

The risk of human infection with avian influenza is very low.

The farm owner reported sick birds and an increased rate of mortality. He tells WJBF that dozens of his ducks died within 24 hours, prompting his request for testing and the state’s investigation.

State officials killed 400 birds including turkeys, ducks, pheasants and other birds.

Samples taken on May 29 were tested for the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock.

There is no detection of this virus in commercial poultry in Georgia.

The official order suspending poultry exhibitions and assembly of poultry, issued by the state veterinarian’s office on February 16, remains in effect.

This order prohibits all exhibitions, shows, sales (flea markets, auction markets), swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in the State of Georgia until further notice.

Poultry flock owners are encouraged to closely observe their birds and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.