Camp Lakeside receives $150,000 gift

Lincoln County, Ga. (WJBF) - An Augusta company giving a $150,000 gift to Camp Lakeside.

It came from Secure Give, a digital giving group. The money will go toward a new 30-bed cabin.

The addition will provide lodging for volunteer clinical staff and physicians during medical camps hosted throughout the year.

The cabin will also be equipped with an in-house pharmacy. The project is set to be finished in May.