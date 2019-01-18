Georgia News

Camp Lakeside receives $150,000 gift

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 03:41 PM EST

Lincoln County, Ga. (WJBF) - An Augusta company giving a $150,000 gift to Camp Lakeside.

It came from Secure Give, a digital giving group. The money will go toward a new 30-bed cabin.

The addition will provide lodging for volunteer clinical staff and physicians during medical camps hosted throughout the year.

The cabin will also be equipped with an in-house pharmacy.  The project is set to be finished in May.

