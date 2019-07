BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Burke County pastor issuing a call to action to his community to help stop the violence.

Pastor Tony Wesby tells NewsChannel 6 he will be at Waynesboro City Park on Sunday, July 11.

He will also be at the Sardis City Park at 1 p.m.

We’re told he plans to help people in both cities “release any hate and anger against one another.”

He also wants churches and other youth to come and help stop the violence and help make good decisions.