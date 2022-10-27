STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (WJBF) — One Chick-fil-A in Georgia is going against the status quo of boneless chicken and bringing bone-in chicken wings to the menu.

The wings will be available from October 31 to February 11 while supplies last and will be served up much like the chain’s chicken nuggets in an 8-count box, plain. Sauces and seasonings are served on the side and include ranch, buffalo, honey sweet chili, lemon pepper, and sriracha garlic.

The wings reportedly come from a Chick-fil-A concept restaurant based out of Nashville, Tenn., according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Now that you’re hungry and craving chicken wings from Chick-fil-A, you’ll need to make a journey to get them. The location testing wings is a corporate-owned location outside of Atlanta in Stockbridge, and currently Chick-fil-A corporate is only planning to test at this location.

So, for the committed foodies and Chick-fil-A lovers at heart, let us know how they are, ok?