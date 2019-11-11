BOLO Police say: Home invasion suspects from Madison, Ga, could be heading to Augusta

MADISON, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a couple of home invasion suspects.

The incident happened shortly before seven this morning in Madison Georgia, about 100 miles east of Augusta.

The 2 suspects are described as black males about 5’7″ – 5’8″ tall.

One suspect had on a neon yellow hoodie

The other was wearing a blue or black hoodie.



They were last seen headed east on Interstate 20 in the victim’s car.

The car is described as a White 96 Lexus ES 300.

Georgia tag number: WCK-812.



The passenger side has brown primer paint after swiping another vehicle.

If you see this car, call 9-1-1.

The men inside are considered armed and dangerous.

As soon as NewsChannel 6 receives pictures of the suspects from the Madison Police Department, we will share them with you.