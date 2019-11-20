Body of man missing since June found in Georgia lake

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – A vehicle and body pulled from Georgia’s Lake Lanier is believed to be that of a man reported missing in June.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says the body is believed to be Van Dobbs, who was last seen June 5. WXIA-TV reports a fisherman found the vehicle submerged in the lake around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Dobbs was last seen leaving his home, driving a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan. The sheriff’s office said it conducted an extensive search for Dobbs during the summer and early fall, including aerial and marine searches around Lake Lanier with the help of the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play. The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy.