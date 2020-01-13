Body camera video shows GA officer hit by train while chasing suspect

POLK COUNTY, Ga (ABC News) – A police officer who was chasing a burglar down railroad tracks was struck by a train — but miraculously survived, police say.

The incident happened in Polk County. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said Officer Andy Anderson was chasing a man down the tracks on College Street when he was hit.

Dramatic 3D body camera video shared by the Polk County Police Department shows the train feet from Anderson and blaring its horn before the officer appears to be thrown into brush along the tracks.

Dodd said Anderson was not critically injured, although he was taken to the hospital. Anderson was released from the hospital Sunday.

A woman was already in custody in relation to the burglary. The man is still on the run. Police said he is wearing a neck brace.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911