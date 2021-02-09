Bobby Christine resigns as U.S. Attorney, returning to private practice

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, has announced his resignation from the position.

The resignation is effective Tuesday, February 9.

Christine has served in the position since November 22, 2017.

He has announced plans to return to practicing law in the Augusta area, with an emphasis in cyber.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of the 43 counties of the Southern District as their chief federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer,” said Christine. “I am proud to have worked alongside an unparalleled team of lawyers and staff in assisting our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”

Leaders in the law enforcement community offered accolades regarding Christine’s service.

“I want to thank U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine on behalf of FBI Atlanta and our resident agencies in the Southern District of Georgia for his dedication and partnership in our efforts to protect and serve the citizens of his district,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “His commitment and accomplishments are something Georgians and all Americans can be proud of. It has been an honor and privilege to work with him and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“The citizens of the Southern District of Georgia were well-served by U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine,” said Robert Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Bobby epitomizes public service. He is guided by the principles of doing what is right and making the community a safer place. Bobby worked hand in hand with law enforcement on a daily basis to make sure we were bringing to justice those who preyed on our community. I am honored to have had a chance to work alongside Bobby, but more importantly I am proud to call him a friend. I wish Bobby well in all of his future endeavors. I look forward to working with him in the future in service of this great nation.”

“U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine has done much to reduce violent crime in our Southern Georgia communities. He has served with honor and distinction because at his core, he values faith, honor, family and commitment above all else,” said Arthur D. Peralta, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “As the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Georgia, U.S. Attorney Christine has inspired all of us to go further and do more with the resources we have. Our mission to reduce violent crime will continue unabated, due in large part to the path that U.S. Attorney Christine has put us on. I join all members of the ATF Atlanta Field Division in wishing U.S. Attorney Christine all the best.”

“I have known Bobby Christine for more than 20 years in his capacity as prosecutor/judge and consider him a great friend,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. “U.S. Attorney Christine has been a consummate professional in every position that he has ever held, and I look forward to what the future has in store for him. We all know that he will continue to be a great advocate for law enforcement and the justice system. Again, I want to thank U.S. Attorney Christine for his many contributions.”

“Shortly after being appointed U.S. Attorney three years ago, Bobby Christine visited our office in Thomson to let us know that he was ready to use the resources of the federal government to help make our communities a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” said William Doupe, District Attorney for the Toombs Judicial Circuit. “Through Bobby’s cooperative venture program of Prosecutor to Prosecutor, we were able to send some of the most violent convicted felons who still chose to illegally possess firearms in our circuit to federal court where they received lengthy sentences without parole. Without a doubt, this program saved lives. These prosecutions also allowed our office to try the cases with victims who were anxiously awaiting resolution. Thank you, Bobby, for all you have done for the citizens of the Toombs Circuit.”