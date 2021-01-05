Bobby Christine named acting U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Bobby L. Christine has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and will remain in that position while assuming the additional role in the Northern District.
This comes after U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak announced his resignation effective January 4.
Pak served for more than three years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Georgia, which consists of 46 counties in Northwestern Georgia and which has offices in Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville and Newnan.
