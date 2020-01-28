Bill would add primaries to special Georgia U.S. Senate vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler could face an unexpected Republican primary this year to retain her seat under a bill passed by a Georgia legislative committee.
The move could ease the way for current U.S. Rep. Doug Collins or another Republican to run against Loeffler, while improving the chances for a Democrat to wrest the seat away from Republican control.
House Bill 757 passed Monday out of a House subcommittee. GOP Gov. Brian Kemp has threatened a veto.
Under current Georgia law, Loeffler and any other candidates, regardless of party, would run together in a November special election.
