ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – University of Georgia Football star and projected first-round NFL draft pick, Jalen Carter has been charged in a deadly accident that claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter is charged with Reckless Driving and Racing.

The crash happened January 15th, the night of the Victory Parade in downtown Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police say Carter was racing a car being driven by LeCroy around 2:30 a.m.

Reports say that shortly before the crash, one vehicle was driving 104 miles per hour.

The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was .197 at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that alcohol, racing, reckless driving, and speed were factors that contributed to the fatal crash.

UGA head Coach Kirby Smart issued the following statement:

The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy. Kirby Smart, Head Coach, University of Gerogia

Jalen Carter is currently at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

