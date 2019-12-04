Authorities: Georgia cemetery workers stole, sold memorials

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) – Two Georgia cemetery employees have been charged with stealing dozens of bronze memorial markers and selling them for about $300,000.

A Carroll County sheriff’s statement on Wednesday said deputies responded to complaints the markers were disappearing from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.

Cemetery officials told deputies they thought two employees were responsible for stealing more than 70 memorials valued at about $4,500 each.

The statement says deputies arrested staffers Brent Thomas McAdams and Anna Millwood. They’re charged with felony theft by taking. The sheriff’s office said the suspects sold the bronze to a recycling center.