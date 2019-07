AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a toddler’s drowning.

The coroner confirms, 2-year-old Francesca Demosterene was found in the deep end of a pool on Boykin Road.

Investigators say the little girl was pulled from the water Friday by her mother, and taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

She was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI lab in Atlanta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and DFACS are investigating.