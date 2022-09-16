AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta woman and her toddler have been reported missing.

25-year-old Jasmin Allen was last seen on September 13th at 11:00 p.m. leaving her home on the 2800 block of Conniston Drive.

Police say Jasmin has her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen, with her.

Ms. Allen was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression.

She was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information concerning Jasmin Allen or Aamirah Allen, please contact on-Duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.