Augusta, Ga. (WJB) – A man with Autism is missing in Augusta.

28-year-old Deantrae Blockett was last seen Friday at his home on Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

Investigators believe he was wearing a dark colored sweat pants and a blue shirt.

Blockett is known to frequent the neighborhood near Fayetteville Drive.

Deputies say he may be confused about where he is.

If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.