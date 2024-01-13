AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, many of the Augusta, Georgia offices will be closed on January 15, 2024.

You can find a list of operating hours for key services below:

Augusta Municipal Building: The Augusta Municipal Building will be closed Monday,

January 15. The facility will reopen on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, during normal business

hours.

Augusta 311: The Augusta 311 Center will be open from 8:30am to 5:00pm on January 15.

Augusta Transit: There will be no service for Augusta Transit, Richmond Transit, and paratransit services on January 15. Services will resume normal hours of operation on January 16.

Augusta Utilities: All Augusta Utilities offices, including both Customer Service locations, will

be closed January 15. Offices will resume normal operating hours of 8:30am-5pm on January 16. If there is an emergency not related to billing, please call 706-842-3060.

Augusta Landfill: The Augusta Landfill will be open on January 15.

Trash collection: Collection services for garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulk waste will

continue as normal on January 15.

Parks and Recreation: The Administrative office, all community centers, the Aquatic Center,

athletic offices, Newman Tennis Center, and the rental offices will be closed January 15. All

public parks, basketball and tennis courts will remain open from dawn to dusk. Facilities will

return to normal operating hours on January 16.