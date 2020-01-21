Attorneys say Hawks’ Parsons has career-threatening injuries

Atlanta Hawks’ Chandler Parsons Is shown during their NBA basketball media day Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks’ forward suffered career-threatening injuries in a car wreck last week.

The attorneys say the injuries the 31-year-old Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum.

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons drives as Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday’s game against Toronto.

He was acquired from Memphis last summer and has played just five games for the Hawks.