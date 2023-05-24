HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Eric Hertz will join with the family of Brianna Grier on May 24th to announce the filing of a lawsuit for her death.

The lawsuit names three Hancock County law enforcement officers as defendants and claims that they participated in gross negligence that led to Grier’s wrongful death.

More Details on Brianna Grier’s Death:

Grier, a 28-year-old Black mother of twin girls, was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrested Grier and put her in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI said. She was not wearing a seatbelt and her hands were cuffed in front of her, according to investigators.

While in transport, Grier was ejected out of the unsecured police vehicle and suffered brain trauma that led to her being in a coma on July 15, 2022.

She died six days later on July 21st.

Ben Crump has represented the families of numerous people who have been killed by authorities, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.