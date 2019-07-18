Atlanta Sheraton Hotel affected by Legionnaires’

Atlanta, GA (WJBF) – The Sheraton Hotel in Atlanta has released a statement addressing the investigation of Legionnaires’ disease.

If you were a guest in the Sheraton Hotel from 6/12/2019 to 7/15/2019, you may have been exposed to Legionaries’ disease. The FCBOH received notice that people who stayed at the hotel were recently diagnosed with the condition.

The FCBOH and the DPH are conducting an assessment of the hotel. They will test water at the hotel to determine whether or not the bacteria is connected to the hotel.

If you become sick within 14 days of your stay at the Sheraton, please seek medical attention. If you have symptoms of Legionnaires’ please notify your health care provider of the statement released by Sheraton.

Guests that stayed in the hotel during this time frame are asked to complete an online survey. http://sendss.state.ga.us/survey/form/11178

For more information, please contact the Sheraton Atlanta at 404-659-6500.