UPDATE | Atlanta police seek info on person abandoned at hospital

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Atlanta Police Investigators have identified the young man abandoned at Grady Hospital on the evening of December 4th, 2019 as 14-year old-Sheldon Linen. His mother, Diana Elliott, 37, was captured on surveillance getting into a car and leaving Linen at Grady Hospital.

With the public’s help, investigators were able to locate Elliot staying at a hotel in Dekalb County with three other children. Elliot indicated that she was overwhelmed caring for her son in addition to the other three children and decided to leave him at the hospital.

Elliot was charged with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree and transported to Fulton County Jail.

——————————————————————————————————————–ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police need the public’s help to identify a young person who was abandoned at a hospital.

Police say surveillance video shows a woman escorting him into Grady Memorial Hospital on December 4th and then leaving alone in a red minivan.

His age is unclear. Police say he may have diminished mental capacity or Down syndrome. They say he hasn’t responded to verbal or written communications.

He’s still being cared for at the hospital a week later, now in state custody. Police are looking for the woman, who can be seen wearing distinctive multicolored braids in a surveillance video.

Officials tell NewsChannel 6 they hope to have an update on this case this evening.