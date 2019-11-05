Atlanta Police searching for a missing Clark Atlanta University student

ATLANTA (ABC News) – Police are asking for help locating an Atlanta college student who vanished last week.

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, was last seen at her off-campus apartment Oct. 30, according to her roommate, and her family reported her missing two days later when she failed to show up for class or work, police said Monday.

Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print head scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.