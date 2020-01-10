Atlanta police discover ‘badly decomposing’ body in woods

ATLANTA (AP) – Police in Atlanta say they were searching for suspects in a wooded area when they came across a decomposing body behind a home.

A department spokeswoman confirmed officers were assisting South Fulton police in an investigation in the northwest part of the city when they made the discovery.

News outlets report police described the body as “badly decomposing.” Officers aren’t sure yet when the person died, but they told news outlets it appears the body had been behind the home “for some time.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and try to identify the remains.