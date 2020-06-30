Atlanta officer who killed Rayshard Brooks granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending.

A judge on Tuesday set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man.

Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12.

Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

Rolfe’s bond conditions include a 6M-6PM curfew, he must turn over his passport, he must not have contact with witnesses or Atlanta Police, he must wear an ankle monitor, and he can have no weapons.

Fulton County District Attorney, Paul L. Howard, Jr. released the following statement,