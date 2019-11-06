Atlanta DACA recipients to rally in DC next week for SC hearing

ATLANTA Ga. (WJBF) – While the Presidential Vote is still a year away, today thousands of Georgians headed to the polls to vote on key issues in the peach state. One issue that continues to again momentum is immigration reform.

Today, in Atlanta, lawmakers, community activists and Georgia dreamers in the DACA program spoke about an upcoming supreme court hearing that could mean deportation.

For the past 7 years, DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has provided temporary relief to about 700-thousand young immigrants from being deported.

But in 2017, the Trump Administration ended the DACA program.

This week in Atlanta, informed immigrants and the Latin American Association urged DACA recipients to renew their application.

Without DACA, they could lose their driving license, job or even face deportation.

Georgia dreamers make up about 20,000 people in the peach state and many say this is a stressful situation.

Yehimi Cambron

DACA Recipient, Artist and Activist

“Losing DACA would mean losing our ability to work and drive. DACA has lifted the shadow of deportation. If DACA goes away, that would be a threat once more.”

Raymond Partolan

DACA Recipient and Paralegal

“The entire world knows we are here to stay. Home is here and we are here to stay. It does not matter if you are Mexico, Philippines, Nigeria. Undocumented people come from all the world.

Next week we are all coming in solidarity in Washington DC.”

The supreme court will hear arguments on the DACA cases next Tuesday, November 12th with a decision expected no later than June of 2020.

The Supreme Court did not stay the lower court orders so that means those who are currently or previously enrolled in the program can still submit applications to renew their DACA, and it typically takes about 3 months on average to process.