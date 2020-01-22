Atlanta airport screening incoming passengers for Coronavirus

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) released a statement regarding the screening passengers for the Coronavirus. Read below:

“In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in China, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is working with partners at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to mitigate the spread of the illness. As always, the safety and security of all passengers and employees at ATL is of paramount concern. Currently, ATL has two direct flights to Asia – to Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea. The CDC will be onsite at ATL’s International Terminal to process any passengers who exhibit severe symptoms or who may have come in contact with the disease.”

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Centers for Disease Control at call 800-232-4636 or you can click here to visit their website.

No word yet if Augusta regional is screening passengers.

