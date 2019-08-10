Athlete arrested for bird poop mistaken for cocaine

Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts had charges of misdemeanor cocaine possession dropped on Thursday

The 21-year-old was pulled over last week and was seen on body cam video arguing with an officer over a white substance on his vehicle which the officer says tested positive for cocaine.

But Werts repeatedly is heard telling the officer it’s just bird poop.

Lyndsey Gough has the body cam video from the night of the arrest.

“Turn around for me, put your hands behind your back”

Bodycam video from the deputy who arrested Eagles quarterback Shai Werts sheds a new light on the arrest.

Werts drives with his flashers on…on the phone with dispatch…explaining he wanted to go to a well-lit area before pulling over.

When he finally stops, the deputy asks him to step out.

“Please step out for me man, step out for me.”

The arresting officer tells Werts he is going to jail before they ever saw the substance that they later believed was cocaine.

You’re starting to piss me off right now, because you know what you’re doing, you’re a grown man. You’re on a main highway coming into Saluda county from Newberry.

I’m not from Newberry

Officer: You’re about to go to jail.

Werts: I talked to the lady on the phoen

Officer: It doesn’t matter, I don’t care, we’ve been ridin for 10 mintues now

Werts:My mama told me not to pull over

Officer: no

It was several minutes after Werts was pulled over before the deputy noticed the hood of the car.

Here…The white substance in question. We paused the video so you can get a better look at it.

Werts: You can see it on the windshield

Officer: That’s not bird poop

Werts: I swear to God that’s bird poop

Officer: it’s not bird poop

Officer: That’s a lot of bird sh** man.

Werts: I talked to..

Officer: I can still wipe it off.

The deputy and Saluda police officers appeared when their field test kit turned pink…indicating a positive for cocaine.

Officer: Turned pink man.

The deputy then calls his supervisor.

Officer: He’s got white stuff all over the front of his vehicle. And I just had a hunch, and got a kit, and i wiped it, my little cocaine kit, it’s turning pink.

After searching the car, the officers figure out that werts is a student athlete.

He’s got a Georgia Southern, think he plays for Georgia southern. He’s got gear in here.

When they get to Werts’ trunk, they make note of a large Yeti cooler and some other items.

The deputy admits he’s never seen anything like this.

Officer: if anything there’d be a 1 in 1,000 chance that these things are faulty, but I don’t think they just turn pink.

The video is about 30 minutes long ending with Werts in the back of the deputy’s vehicle where he would spend the night in the Saluda County Jail before bonding out the next day.

Officer: tell you right now, right to remain silent. Understand your rights? (inaudible)

Werts: “I have no reason to lie about cocaine, I play football so I don’t do cocaine…”

Werts will still receive a speeding ticket but is cleared of other wrongdoing.

He was suspended from the Eagles in the interim a few days after his arrest.

The redshirt junior returned to the team on Sunday.



