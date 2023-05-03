Live feed courtesy of WSB

ATLANTA (WSAV) – At least one person died and three others were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Midtown Atlanta.

The suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is still at large.

Early Wednesday afternoon, APD responded to the “active shooter” situation at 1110 W Peachtree St NW.

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital. Grady Health’s chief of staff confirmed they are all adults.

The fourth victim was pronounced dead on the scene, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said.

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

APD released multiple surveillance photos of Patterson.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the department said in a tweet.

As of 1:30 p.m., APD said there have been no additional shots fired since the initial response around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims, APD said.

This story is developing.