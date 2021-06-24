Arrests made in Blakely human remains investigation

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two people in connection with human remains found on June 8.

According to a press release, the GBI arrested Molly Nicole Morman, 30, and Billy Joe Morman, Jr, 50, for felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.

Molly Morman was transported to the Early County Jail. Billy Morman, Jr. is currently being held at the Troup County Jail on unrelated charges.

As WDHN first reported on Tuesday, June 8, the Early County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI in reference to human remains being found in the backyard of a home. Early County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of possible human remains being found at 84 Ft. Gaines Street, in Blakely, Georgia.

The remains were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for identification purposes. A positive identification of the remains is pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.